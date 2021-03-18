Fundsmith LLP Acquires Shares of 38,171 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $990,000. Iron Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.46. The stock had a trading volume of 186,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,194. The company has a market capitalization of $313.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.46 and its 200 day moving average is $135.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

