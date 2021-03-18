Fundsmith LLP Buys 4,443 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 3.6% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned about 1.50% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $1,087,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 22,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.87. 4,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

