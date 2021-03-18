Fundsmith LLP Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fundsmith LLP decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,122,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 4.4% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fundsmith LLP owned 0.31% of Visa worth $1,339,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 78.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.4% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,730,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 31.4% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 24.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.31. 121,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,004,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

