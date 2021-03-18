Fundsmith LLP Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fundsmith LLP cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,587,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 5.8% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fundsmith LLP owned approximately 1.75% of Intuit worth $1,742,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $51,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $12.27 on Thursday, reaching $379.45. 28,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,289. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.