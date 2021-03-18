Fundsmith LLP Grows Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. IPG Photonics comprises about 0.5% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fundsmith LLP owned 1.18% of IPG Photonics worth $140,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total value of $881,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,273.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,688 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $214.39. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,101. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.92 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

