Fundsmith LLP Has $1.09 Billion Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 3.6% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned about 1.50% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $1,087,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 22,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.87. 4,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,565. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.81 and a 200 day moving average of $242.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

