Fundsmith LLP Has $1.25 Billion Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,702 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 4.1% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fundsmith LLP owned about 1.66% of Automatic Data Processing worth $1,248,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,879 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $79,383,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $84,278,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 578.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 513,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,470,000 after buying an additional 437,748 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $186.33. 24,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,760. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.15. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $190.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

