Fundsmith LLP Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fundsmith LLP grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up about 0.4% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.42% of ANSYS worth $129,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $8.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $320.09. 6,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,759. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.28 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.