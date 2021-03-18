Fundsmith LLP Invests $20.03 Million in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,026,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.49. 34,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.85 and its 200-day moving average is $161.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

