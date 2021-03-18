Fundsmith LLP Purchases 737,625 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,648,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,625 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 4.7% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned 0.70% of PepsiCo worth $1,430,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,408,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.68. The company had a trading volume of 240,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,178. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $181.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.65.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

