Fundsmith LLP Sells 13,606 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fundsmith LLP lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 6.0% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fundsmith LLP owned 1.88% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,806,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 270,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,959,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,948,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,449. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.72. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

