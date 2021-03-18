Fundsmith LLP Sells 25,570 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fundsmith LLP trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,333,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,570 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 9.6% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned about 1.05% of PayPal worth $2,888,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 32.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 234,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,112,000 after buying an additional 49,885 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 33.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $8.75 on Thursday, hitting $242.72. 182,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,155,851. The firm has a market cap of $284.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.89, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.