Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund Buys New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,000. Zoetis accounts for 4.0% of Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.46. The stock had a trading volume of 57,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.85 and its 200 day moving average is $161.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

