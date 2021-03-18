Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund Buys Shares of 8,278 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. The Home Depot comprises 1.8% of Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 6.4% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 47,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 74,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.16.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,476. The firm has a market cap of $306.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.86 and a 200-day moving average of $273.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

