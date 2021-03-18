Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund Invests $2.24 Million in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. Equifax accounts for about 1.8% of Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.91. 4,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,778. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.36 and a 200 day moving average of $170.34.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

