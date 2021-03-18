Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund Invests $3.97 Million in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 3.2% of Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $843,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.59. 26,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.72. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on A shares. Mizuho started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

