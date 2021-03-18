Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,000. Intuit makes up approximately 3.4% of Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Intuit by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Intuit by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,494,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Intuit by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Insiders have sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $9.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $382.30. 44,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.