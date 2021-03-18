Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund Purchases Shares of 19,710 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.4% of Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385,113. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total value of $15,394,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,373,699 shares of company stock valued at $365,586,300. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

