Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Raised to $17.00 at DA Davidson

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.75% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $905.16 million, a PE ratio of -67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Funko by 82.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,208,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,006 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at about $5,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Funko by 777.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 901,110 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 785.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 950,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 843,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $4,822,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

