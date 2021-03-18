Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading Down 5.1%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 989,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 708,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.
FNKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $858.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 444.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Funko by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
