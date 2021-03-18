Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading Down 5.1%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 989,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 708,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $858.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 444.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Funko by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

