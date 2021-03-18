Fusible (FUSII) Market Cap Reaches $2.62 Million

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Fusible has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $1.15 million worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusible coin can now be bought for about $6.30 or 0.00011537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded up 1,066% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.95 or 0.00486929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00154000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00060921 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.40 or 0.00683651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00081451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

