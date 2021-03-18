Fusion Price Reaches $1.57 on Major Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $77.80 million and $5.66 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,707.43 or 1.01704256 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,172,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,602,314 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.