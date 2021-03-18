FuzeX Achieves Market Cap of $1.04 Million (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. One FuzeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded up 88.6% against the US dollar. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $3,069.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00051255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.05 or 0.00628084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00068325 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

FuzeX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.