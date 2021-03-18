FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on TRI. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

TSE:TRI opened at C$109.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.95 billion and a PE ratio of 48.54. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$75.91 and a 52 week high of C$115.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

