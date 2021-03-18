FYDcoin (FYD) Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $208.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000867 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000098 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 558,191,872 coins and its circulating supply is 531,803,315 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

