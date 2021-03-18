Fyooz (FYZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $128,452.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Fyooz token can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002336 BTC on major exchanges. Fyooz has a total market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $128,452.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.60 or 0.00465452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00061764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00145629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00055134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00079186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.80 or 0.00612084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,839 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

