G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q1 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its first quarter 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.05-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.41 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIII. UBS Group began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.