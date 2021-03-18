G. Willi-Food International (WILC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. G. Willi-Food International has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $302.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.