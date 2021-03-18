G. Willi-Food International (WILC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th.
Shares of G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. G. Willi-Food International has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $302.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.
About G. Willi-Food International
Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.