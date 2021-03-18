GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Trading Down 13.6%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF)’s share price fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.21. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.

GAIL (India) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GAILF)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, and other sectors.

