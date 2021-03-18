Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce sales of $109.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.40 million and the highest is $145.93 million. Galapagos posted sales of $158.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $633.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.89 million to $887.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $496.80 million, with estimates ranging from $214.77 million to $645.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Galapagos.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLPG. TheStreet lowered shares of Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Shares of GLPG opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $79.59 and a 1 year high of $233.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Galapagos by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,366 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 647.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at $6,929,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,228,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

