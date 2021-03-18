Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.20

Shares of Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.20 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 39.75 ($0.52), with a volume of 1,479 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.16. The firm has a market cap of £25.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.15.

Get Gama Aviation alerts:

In other Gama Aviation news, insider Stephen Mount bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £1,900 ($2,482.36).

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and outsourced services, such as air ambulance and aerial survey services.

Read More: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.