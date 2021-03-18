GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GME. Telsey Advisory Group cut GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

GME opened at $209.81 on Thursday. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 1.40.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,175 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $18,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth $7,900,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616,828 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

