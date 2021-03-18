Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,156 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises approximately 3.4% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 1.03% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $100,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20,057.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,362 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 337,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,573,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,698,000 after acquiring an additional 255,646 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,769.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 262,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 253,230 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.33. 5,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,328. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,909. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.