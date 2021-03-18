Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,180 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 2.6% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $38,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20,057.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,362 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 337,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,573,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,698,000 after purchasing an additional 255,646 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,328. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock worth $1,849,909 in the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

