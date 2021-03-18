Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,909 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

