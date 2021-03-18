GAN (GAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect GAN to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

