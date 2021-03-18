Gas (GAS) Price Hits $12.25 on Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $12.25 or 0.00021096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $124.03 million and approximately $39.81 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.41 or 0.00457236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00062205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00138264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00660161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00077614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.