GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Shares Down 9.5%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) shares traded down 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96. 554,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 543,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $146.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
