GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Shares Down 9.5%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) shares traded down 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96. 554,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 543,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $146.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

