Geeq (GEEQ) Market Cap Achieves $11.71 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Geeq has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and approximately $867,898.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002424 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

