Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $120.98 million and $10.97 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001806 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00051074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.90 or 0.00632438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00068536 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025224 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 117,374,681 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

