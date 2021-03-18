Gene Source Code Chain Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00051297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00635476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00025180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00033941 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

