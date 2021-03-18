Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.08

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $580.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

