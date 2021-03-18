General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Trimmed by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,816 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.13% of General Mills worth $46,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of GIS opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

