Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Trading Down 8.1%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares fell 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.41. 1,015,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,185,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial upgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $453.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.51 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

