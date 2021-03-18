Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) shares dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 5,281,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,529,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a market cap of $88.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.64.
Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:GEN)
Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.
Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.