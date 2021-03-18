Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) shares dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 5,281,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,529,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a market cap of $88.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genesis Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Genesis Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 162.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 164,861 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 259,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

