Genesis Vision Price Reaches $6.56 on Major Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for about $6.56 or 0.00011907 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $29.02 million and $1.31 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00053812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.27 or 0.00667077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00072516 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026495 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035780 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.