GenesisX Trading Up 57.2% Over Last Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 58.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GenesisX has traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $19,728.84 and $60.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000122 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,285,877 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

