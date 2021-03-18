GenesisX (XGS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $191.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 47.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $19,610.50 and approximately $191.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 52.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,288,071 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

