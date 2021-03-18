Genetron (GTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GTH stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Genetron has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $31.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

