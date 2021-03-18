Genmab A/S Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,305 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,395% compared to the average daily volume of 221 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMAB. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after acquiring an additional 318,230 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 349,845 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,249,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,813,000 after purchasing an additional 136,541 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.28. 1,101,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,387. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.